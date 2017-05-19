About SALT
SALT lets you leverage your blockchain assets to secure cash loans. We make it easy to get money without having to sell your favorite investment.
Process
Easy application, fast approval, and no credit checks.*
Get cash deposited directly into your bank account.
Economics
Competitive interest rates with no prepayment fees.
Maintain your position and avoid less-than-optimal tax events.
Liberty
Freedom to get your assets back whenever you want.
Get your cash for whatever you want.
*Some restrictions apply. Subject to KYC and AML screening.
SALT streamlines every step of the loan. We've simplified the application process by focusing on the value of the borrower’s blockchain assets instead of their credit score. Borrowers are automatically matched with capital from our extensive network of lenders. SALT keeps collateral assets safe in a fully-audited, ultra-secure architecture during the life of the loan so members can borrow with confidence.