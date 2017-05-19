In the past, the difficulty and costs of liquidating, transferring, and storing assets has required lenders to focus on the creditworthiness of their borrower as well as the value of their borrower’s assets. This inefficiency results in limited accessibility to cash and higher interest rates for borrowers.

Distributed ledgers represent a paradigm shift in the storage and transfer of assets and, for the first time in history, there is a perfect form of collateral: blockchain assets. SALT is pioneering an evolutionary leap for lending in which the value of a borrower’s assets are fully recognized and credit history is made irrelevant.