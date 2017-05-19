Blockchain-Backed Loans

Hold your assets, get your cash.

Hold XRP Get RMB
BTC USD
ETH EUR
Hold
DASH
BTC
ETH
LTC
NEM
 Get
RMB
USD
GBP
YEN
CHF

About SALT

SALT lets you leverage your blockchain assets to secure cash loans. We make it easy to get money without having to sell your favorite investment.

Process

Easy application, fast approval, and no credit checks.*

Get cash deposited directly into your bank account.

Economics

Competitive interest rates with no prepayment fees.

Maintain your position and avoid less-than-optimal tax events.

Liberty

Freedom to get your assets back whenever you want.

Get your cash for whatever you want.

*Some restrictions apply. Subject to KYC and AML screening.

SALT streamlines every step of the loan. We've simplified the application process by focusing on the value of the borrower’s blockchain assets instead of their credit score. Borrowers are automatically matched with capital from our extensive network of lenders. SALT keeps collateral assets safe in a fully-audited, ultra-secure architecture during the life of the loan so members can borrow with confidence.

The Future of Blockchains

Diamonds, deeds, derivatives...the world’s assets are migrating to blockchains. SALT is the only platform built to facilitate loans secured by this rapidly expanding class of assets.

Collateral vs. Credit Score

In the past, the difficulty and costs of liquidating, transferring, and storing assets has required lenders to focus on the creditworthiness of their borrower as well as the value of their borrower’s assets. This inefficiency results in limited accessibility to cash and higher interest rates for borrowers.

Distributed ledgers represent a paradigm shift in the storage and transfer of assets and, for the first time in history, there is a perfect form of collateral: blockchain assets. SALT is pioneering an evolutionary leap for lending in which the value of a borrower’s assets are fully recognized and credit history is made irrelevant.

Member Profiles - Who Will Use SALT?

Individuals*

Businesses/Enterprises*

*Some restrictions apply. Subject to KYC and AML screening.

Value Tiers and Products

Membership

1 SALT

  • Term Financing
  • Access up to $10,000
  • Get: USD
  • 3-24 Month Terms

Premier

30 SALT

  • Term Financing & Line of Credit
  • Access up to $100,000
  • Get: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, RMB
  • 1 hour - 36 Month Terms

Enterprise

Contact For Pricing

  • Term Financing & Line of Credit
  • Access to over $1,000,000
  • Get: Ad Hoc Currency Selection
  • Metered Terms
Membership
Premier
Enterprise
No Prepayment Penalties
Market Data & Educational Resources
Loan Management Web Portal
Customizable Loan Terms
Ability to use SALT credits to lower cost of interest payments
Access to SALT Hardware Wallet Actual price may vary
SALT Merch Packet (T-Shirt & Keychain)
Portfolio Management
Early Access to New Products
Credit & Debit Cards
Cold Storage Enterprise Wallets
API Integration

*many, but not all, products and services available at launch. Prices subject to change.

SALT Lending's Borrowing Experience

The SALT Lending platform and user experience are designed for intuitive loan management. Members can collateralize their blockchain assets, manage repayments and monitor activity in one easy to use application.

 

*Image is for demonstration purposes only. Interest rates and other terms depicted are not representations of actual customer rates. Membership in the SALT platform is a prerequisite to obtaining information regarding rates and eligibility.

